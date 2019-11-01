Lawrence G. Hund Sells 8,000 Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Stock

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $321,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,593 shares in the company, valued at $426,050.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:HOG opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.35.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HOG shares. DA Davidson restated a “sell” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

