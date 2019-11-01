Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Short Interest Update

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the September 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

LNDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Landec in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Landec in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Landec in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus purchased 10,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 35,000 shares of company stock worth $353,870 in the last quarter. 14.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Landec by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Landec by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landec by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 405,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Landec by 1,375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 903,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after buying an additional 842,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Landec in the 2nd quarter worth $609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNDC opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $283.65 million, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.29.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.14 million. Landec’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Landec will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

