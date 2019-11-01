Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

In related news, Director Neeli Bendapudi sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total value of $251,792.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LANC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti set a $154.00 target price on Lancaster Colony and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

LANC stock opened at $139.18 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 1 year low of $133.77 and a 1 year high of $194.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.29.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.20). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $323.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.