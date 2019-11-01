Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 54 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a CHF 54 price target on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LHN. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 70 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 51 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 59 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. HSBC set a CHF 50 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a CHF 60 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lafargeholcim currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 57.38.

Lafargeholcim has a 1 year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1 year high of CHF 60.

