La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) rose 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.39, approximately 227,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 819,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

LJPC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright set a $27.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.14.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.12). The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 891.53% and a negative return on equity of 715.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 27.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 97.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 11,074 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 127.1% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 15,024 shares during the period.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

