Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Shares Up 5%

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) shares shot up 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.46 and last traded at $13.32, 224,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 286,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

Several brokerages recently commented on KRO. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

In related news, insider Andrew B. Nace purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $67,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,164.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Robert D. Graham purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $53,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $177,285 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 40,773.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 7.9% in the second quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.