Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €69.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KRN. HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Independent Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €57.50 ($66.86).

Krones stock traded down €1.00 ($1.16) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €58.65 ($68.20). The company had a trading volume of 96,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. Krones has a 1-year low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a 1-year high of €88.85 ($103.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is €62.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 17.29.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

