Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 169 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106.9% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of IVE traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.94. 141,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,025. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.72 and a 12-month high of $123.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.57.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

