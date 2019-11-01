Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,189 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 584.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,679,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411,523 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,727,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,023 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 428.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,846,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,259 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,428,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,362 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,811,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,241,000 after acquiring an additional 870,944 shares during the period. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,741,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,963,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $66.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.40.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.35.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

