Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 33,789 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,789 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $806,273,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,593,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,619,000 after buying an additional 1,635,243 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,006.6% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 1,758,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after buying an additional 1,599,746 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,292,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,867,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,918,000 after buying an additional 990,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.91. 428,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,523,991. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.89 and a twelve month high of $53.95.

