Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 207 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 74.2% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 42,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,384,000 after buying an additional 18,020 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 138,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 122,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,361,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,266. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $214.83 and a 1 year high of $279.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.62 and its 200-day moving average is $269.04.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.