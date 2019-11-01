Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) Short Interest Update

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,980,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the September 15th total of 19,620,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:KOS traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $6.32. 10,249,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,370,413. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $395.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Kosmos Energy’s revenue was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KOS shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on Kosmos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.49.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,157,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,740,000 after purchasing an additional 804,755 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 23,018,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,992,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,446 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,504,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,029,000 after purchasing an additional 61,724 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,802,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,480,000 after purchasing an additional 679,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

