Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 292,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.2% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 5,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $1,293,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.77.

LMT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $377.08. The company had a trading volume of 479,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,717. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $382.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.19. The company has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $241.18 and a 1 year high of $399.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. acquired 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

