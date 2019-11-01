Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $528,000 in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 124,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.60. 551,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,047. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $111.08 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.93.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total transaction of $3,220,875.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,865,654.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $1,710,802.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,884.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,167 shares of company stock worth $5,454,246 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

