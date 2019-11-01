Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum accounts for approximately 1.3% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on OXY. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,377,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,135,599. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $39.97 and a 1-year high of $75.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average of $49.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Cedric W. Burgher bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.27 per share, for a total transaction of $108,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 79,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,128.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bob Shearer bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,127.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,075 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

