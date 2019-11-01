Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $789,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 64,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,104 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.39.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.76. 28,138,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,441,872. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

