Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 560,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,184 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 602,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 52,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $94,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 603,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,158,162.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $243,997.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,072 shares of company stock valued at $295,495. 10.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UMH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.90. 2,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,635. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $608.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.61.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.32). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 22.16% and a negative net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $37.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. Research analysts predict that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s payout ratio is 97.30%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Maxim Group set a $17.00 price target on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Compass Point assumed coverage on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

