Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Shares of Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) rose 10.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$98.25 and last traded at C$93.10, approximately 264,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 89,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$84.11.

KXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$89.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$94.43.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 153.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$82.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$79.99.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$56.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.94 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinaxis Inc will post 1.3200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinaxis Company Profile (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.