Kin Market Capitalization Achieves $6.27 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last seven days, Kin has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Kin has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and $359,041.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, Mercatox and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00216842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.29 or 0.01403870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029183 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00114384 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kin

Kin’s launch date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation . The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, DDEX, Fatbtc, Bancor Network, COSS, HitBTC, Allbit, Mercatox, CoinFalcon, Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

