Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP cut its holdings in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.8% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 172.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period.

Kilroy Realty stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. Kilroy Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $59.05 and a twelve month high of $84.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.16.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $215.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.99 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 35.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.56.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

