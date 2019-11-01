Kforce Inc. (KFRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of Kforce stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,182. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $970.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.60. Kforce has a 1-year low of $27.95 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Kforce had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kforce will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on KFRC shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kforce in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

In other Kforce news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $164,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kye L. Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $130,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,375 shares of company stock valued at $308,866 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.