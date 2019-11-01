KeyCorp Weighs in on Visa Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Visa in a research note issued on Sunday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

V has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.04.

NYSE:V opened at $178.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.76 and its 200-day moving average is $172.67. Visa has a 52-week low of $121.60 and a 52-week high of $187.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $355.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Visa by 30.5% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Cryder Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Visa by 10.0% during the third quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 434,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $74,729,000 after purchasing an additional 39,394 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,626 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 282,096 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

