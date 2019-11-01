Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 48.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 556,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532,568 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $15,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 221.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Brian Andrew Loucks acquired 18,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $525,263.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.65 per share, with a total value of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 98,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,021. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KDP traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.24. 1,062,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $31.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

