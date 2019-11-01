Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Insider Buys $168,240.00 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) insider Mary Beth Denooyer bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $168,240.00.

Mary Beth Denooyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Mary Beth Denooyer bought 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $165,540.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Mary Beth Denooyer bought 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.60 per share, for a total transaction of $165,600.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Mary Beth Denooyer bought 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.64 per share, for a total transaction of $165,840.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Mary Beth Denooyer bought 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $162,300.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $162,060.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.69 per share, for a total transaction of $166,140.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.97 per share, for a total transaction of $161,820.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $161,100.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.78 per share, for a total transaction of $160,680.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $167,940.00.

Shares of NYSE:KDP opened at $28.16 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $31.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. ValuEngine raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 42,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 47.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

