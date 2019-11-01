Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €191.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €191.00 ($222.09) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €176.00 ($204.65) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Independent Research set a €169.00 ($196.51) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €183.46 ($213.32).

ETR:VOW3 traded down €3.88 ($4.51) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €170.70 ($198.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €160.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of €151.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €134.08 ($155.91) and a twelve month high of €176.30 ($205.00).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

