Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.50

Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 3294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kenon from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 28.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Kenon by 103.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Kenon by 41.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Kenon by 22.0% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 221,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 39,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kenon by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 16,893 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kenon in the second quarter worth about $250,000. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenon Company Profile (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel. It operates through OPC, Qoros, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

