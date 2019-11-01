Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.55

Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 117660 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

A number of analysts recently commented on FRAC shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Keane Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Keane Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Keane Group Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Keane Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,100,000 after buying an additional 63,512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Keane Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,300,000 after buying an additional 121,146 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keane Group in the second quarter worth $11,208,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Keane Group by 368.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after buying an additional 801,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Bolt Capital LP increased its position in Keane Group by 280.7% in the second quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 1,011,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 745,756 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keane Group Company Profile (NYSE:FRAC)

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

