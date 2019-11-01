KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Short Interest Update

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the September 15th total of 6,000,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $145,127.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,080,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 36.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,027,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,449,000 after buying an additional 1,080,882 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in shares of KBR by 108.4% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,785,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,539,000 after buying an additional 928,853 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,343,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,552,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,817,000 after buying an additional 399,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KBR shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on KBR in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.11.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. KBR has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.32. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. KBR had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equities research analysts expect that KBR will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.92%.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

