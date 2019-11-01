Karin Ajmani Sells 384,003 Shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Karin Ajmani sold 384,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $6,293,809.17.

PGNY stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. Progyny Inc has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $18.15.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

