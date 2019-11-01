Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 76,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,485. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. Kaleido Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.15. Equities analysts anticipate that Kaleido Biosciences will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $25,143,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

