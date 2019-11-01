Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 13,600,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNPR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “inline” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

JNPR stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.88%.

In related news, EVP Bikash Koley sold 32,059 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $793,139.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 14.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,470,594 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,162,000 after purchasing an additional 183,586 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.0% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.5% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 90,943 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 9.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 186,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 15,817 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

