Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) Short Interest Update

Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the September 15th total of 7,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on shares of Jumia Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jumia Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,842,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,108,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,705,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,682,000. Finally, Summit Partners L P purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,309,000. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JMIA opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.16. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $49.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.43 million and a P/E ratio of -1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

