Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.45 Million

Brokerages expect Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) to announce $53.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.30 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year sales of $208.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $201.26 million to $212.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $341.93 million, with estimates ranging from $329.62 million to $353.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jumia Technologies.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JMIA. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on shares of Jumia Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jumia Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JMIA opened at $6.45 on Friday. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $49.77. The firm has a market cap of $480.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

