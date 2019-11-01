JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their previous price target of $9.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 51.83% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.48.
NYSE GE traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $10.38. 78,979,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,658,100. The firm has a market cap of $90.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73.
In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $88,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider L Kevin Cox bought 105,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $994,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745 in the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 10,516.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.
