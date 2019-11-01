JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their previous price target of $9.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 51.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.48.

NYSE GE traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $10.38. 78,979,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,658,100. The firm has a market cap of $90.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $88,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider L Kevin Cox bought 105,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $994,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745 in the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 10,516.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

