JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Increased by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.9% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.02.

JPM stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,779,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,597,866. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $404.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $127.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,737.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,746 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

