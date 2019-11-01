JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Price Target to GBX 260

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.10% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie downgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 246 ($3.21) to GBX 201 ($2.63) in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Shore Capital downgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 418 ($5.46) price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 267.23 ($3.49).

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 214.70 ($2.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,971,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 12-month low of GBX 176.55 ($2.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58). The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 213.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 216.80.

In other news, insider Mark Seligman acquired 10,000 shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £21,400 ($27,962.89).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

