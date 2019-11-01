JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€140.00” Price Target for Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DB1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €129.00 ($150.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €123.35 ($143.43) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €147.00 ($170.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($155.81) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €136.81 ($159.08).

Get Deutsche Boerse alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Boerse stock opened at €139.60 ($162.33) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion and a PE ratio of 28.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €140.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €128.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Deutsche Boerse has a 1 year low of €102.40 ($119.07) and a 1 year high of €145.95 ($169.71).

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Boerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Boerse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.