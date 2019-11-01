Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 527,421 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,557,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527,421 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 5.6% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,531,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,792,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,933 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,715,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,141,000 after acquiring an additional 803,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704,738 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,807,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,082 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,711,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,610 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $63.85. 9,346,883 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.90.

