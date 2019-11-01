John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Stock Price Up 5.3%

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) shares rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $108.35 and last traded at $108.24, approximately 193,737 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 183,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.77.

JBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.20 and a 200-day moving average of $108.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $489.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.28 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $32,757.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,603.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $150,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,497.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $682,000.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

