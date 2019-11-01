JJJ Advisors Inc. Buys 150 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,155,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,266. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $86.74 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 10,662 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,258,116.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,224,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $207,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,689,863 shares of company stock valued at $207,121,135. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

