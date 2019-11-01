Jewel (JWL) Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Jewel token can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00006141 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, Jewel has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Jewel has a total market capitalization of $31.12 million and $549,825.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00218191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.94 or 0.01402122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000765 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00029495 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00042776 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002960 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00115226 BTC.

Jewel Profile

Jewel is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

