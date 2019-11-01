Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jernigan Capital, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company which provides financing to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities. The company offers solutions for the ground-up construction of self-storage facilities or self-storage redevelopment opportunities as well as for the acquisition of, refinancing of existing indebtedness on, recapitalization of stabilized self-storage facilities. Jernigan Capital, Inc. is based in MIAMI, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JCAP. B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on Jernigan Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James cut Jernigan Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jernigan Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Jernigan Capital stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.15. The company has a market cap of $419.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.47. Jernigan Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million. Jernigan Capital had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 165.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Jernigan Capital will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

