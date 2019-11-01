Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) to announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jerash Holdings (US)’s earnings. Jerash Holdings (US) posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Jerash Holdings (US) will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jerash Holdings (US).

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JRSH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

NASDAQ:JRSH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425. Jerash Holdings has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $77.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,919 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

