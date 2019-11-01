Jefferies Financial Group Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $1,550.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.13% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2019 earnings at $13.14 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $49.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $54.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GOOGL. FBN Securities set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,406.25.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,258.80. 1,595,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,919. The company has a market capitalization of $874.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $977.66 and a 12-month high of $1,299.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,232.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,179.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 50.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 4,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in Alphabet by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 24,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,447,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,621,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

