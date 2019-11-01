Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for NTT Docomo Inc (OTCMKTS:DCMYY)

NTT Docomo Inc (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NTT Docomo in a research report issued on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NTT Docomo’s FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

DCMYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of NTT Docomo in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised NTT Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NTT Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of DCMYY stock opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10. NTT Docomo has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.28.

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter. NTT Docomo had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 11.58%.

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.

