Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Harmonic Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harmonic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmonic’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.07 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Harmonic from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Harmonic from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Harmonic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.97. 62,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $697.16 million, a P/E ratio of 265.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.87. Harmonic has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $8.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 159,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,046.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 6,092,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215,344 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,720,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,242,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,497,000 after acquiring an additional 584,615 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 212,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

