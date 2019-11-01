Jefferies Financial Group Comments on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:DLR)

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.64 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $162.00 price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.87.

NYSE DLR traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.00. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $136.32.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.47 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 136.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,766,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,434 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 45.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,729,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,701,000 after acquiring an additional 538,922 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 16.8% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,572,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,758,000 after acquiring an additional 513,401 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 71.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,088,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,173,000 after acquiring an additional 454,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 25.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,019,000 after acquiring an additional 428,946 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $37,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.