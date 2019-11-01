Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 2.61%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,378,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.37. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $28.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.7% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 92,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 344,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

