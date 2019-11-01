Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for A. O. Smith in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.39. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $728.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.85.

Shares of AOS stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.28. 1,256,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.06. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $56.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,033,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,157,000 after purchasing an additional 63,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,696,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,155 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 23.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,319,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,539,000 after purchasing an additional 632,037 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,693,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,003,000 after purchasing an additional 274,714 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 16,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $819,025.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 78,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,723.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Helen E. Gurholt sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $57,870.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 33.72%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

