JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $638.42

JD Sports Fashion PLC (LON:JD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $638.42 and traded as high as $771.40. JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at $767.80, with a volume of 644,304 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JD. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 790 ($10.32) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 680 ($8.89) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. JD Sports Fashion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 776 ($10.14).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 743.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 641.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion and a PE ratio of 29.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a GBX 0.28 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.08%.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

